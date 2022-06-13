Watch
Conroe man among 7 Texans arrested, accused of conspiring to riot near Idaho Pride event

All 31 suspects have bonded out of jail
(Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)
CONNOR MORAN.png
STEVEN TUCKER.png
GRAHAM WHITSOM.png
THOMAS.png
KIERAN MORRIS.png
JOSHUA BUSTER.png
Posted at 9:41 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 11:32:00-04

CONROE, Texas — A Conroe man was among 31 people arrested Saturday for allegedly conspiring to riot near a Pride event in Idaho, police said.

Robert Benjamin Whitted, 22, of Conroe, Texas, was among those arrested on the misdemeanor charge, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Also arrested was the leader of the white nationalist group.

Said suspect has since been identified as Thomas Ryan Rousseau, 23, from Grape Vine, Texas.

THOMAS.png

The identified hate group is reported to target Black Americans, Jewish people and the LGBTQIA+ community as its enemies, police said.

The arrest came after a concerned citizen contacted 911 about witnessing suspicious activity.

All 31 men arrested wore the same outfit comprised of khakis, a navy blue shirt, a beige cap and white facial coverings, police said.

Officers also confirmed finding a homemade riot shield, some protective gear and at least one smoke bomb inside the suspect vehicle.

The five other Texans arrested included:

  • Josiah Daniel Buster - 24 from Watauga, Texas
    JOSHUA BUSTER.png
  • Connor Patrick Moran - 23 from Watauga, TX
    CONNOR MORAN.png
  • Kieran Padraig Morris - 27 from Haslet, TX
    KIERAN MORRIS.png
  • Cameron Kathan Pruitt - 23 from Midway, UT
    Cameron AP.png
  • Steven Derrick Tucker  - 30 from Haslet, TX
    STEVEN TUCKER.png

KSCO has since confirmed that all 31 suspects have bonded out of the Kootenai County Jail.

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019