Clear Creek high school district underwent brief lockdown after unloaded gun found on campus

CLEAR CREEK, Texas — The Clear Creek Independent School District reported Wednesday morning Clear Brook High School went on lockdown as a precaution after reports of an unloaded gun on its campus.

The reports come less than 24 hours after the Texas School Massacre in Uvalde committed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos when he killed two schoolteachers and 19 young students.

Local police brought a student into custody before searching the school building for ammunition.

Shortly afterwards, the lockdown was lifted and the student was arrested.

Authorities stated no ammunition was found after their search.

CCISD lifted the lockdown and allowed the school day to proceed. They additionally asked parents to be patient if they wished to pull their student(s) from the school.