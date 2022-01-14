Central Texas: Higher fire danger Friday and Saturday

The drought continues to grow across the Central Texas area, and with higher winds Friday and Saturday, we should be seeing a higher fire danger.

There should be no burning of anything outside Friday afternoon through Saturday, no matter if there is a burn ban in your county or not.

On Friday winds will be out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. It will be dry in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday, strong northwest winds sustained at 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Temperatures will be falling through the 40s, so it will be cold!