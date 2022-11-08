Central Texas family 'pleads for justice' in unsolved murder of 19-year-old

A Central Texas family is still pleading for justice after the fatal shooting death of 19-year-old in September of last year.

Killeen police said on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Westcliff Road in reference to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived on the scene they located a white sedan in the road with a female driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, Alondra Santiago later died from her injuries.

In a Facebook video, Killeen police shared a message from Santiago's family on Tuesday. The family is still looking for answers in the unsolved murder and is asking for the community to get involved.

"Whoever did this, I'm very angry at you," says Santiago's father in the video. "You have broke my wife's heart, my family's heart. Who gave you the right to take the life of somebody else for your own pleasure?"

"Alondra's family and detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who may have any information about her Murder, to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477)," said Killeen police.