Family calls for community to stop the violence after death of 19-year-old in Killeen

“That’s something no parent, or sister, or family ever want to have a phone call for, you never think it’s going to happen to your family,” said Lesley Rodriguez.

Facing a burden too tough to bear, Rodriguez and her family are sharing memories, looking at pictures, and are still trying to come to terms with the loss of her youngest sister, Alondra Santiago.

“She was the baby of the family she brought us all together," said Rodriguez. "She was crazy and loving. She loved her nieces and nephews."

The 19-year-old's life was cut short after she was fatally shot during a drive-by shooting over Labor Day Weekend.

Her family said she was also a dog lover who knew how to brighten someone’s day.

“Having to see my little sister like that, wish I’d never have to do that. I don’t wish that on my worst enemy ... it still doesn’t feel real,” said Rodriguez.

“We have to say enough is enough," said Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble. "We as a community have to say enough is enough."

Santiago was one of the several victims to lose her life during several shootings in Killeen, this month.

It is why Rodriguez is determined to not let her sister's death be in vain, she promised her sister that she will stand alongside KPD and several others to put a stop to violence in this community.

“I’m only one person but the more people that can get together and can speak for her, or their family members or their friends, we have to because it needs to stop,” said Rodriguez.

The family said they are working with local organizations to put together an event to honor Alondra’s memory and speak out against gun violence next month.