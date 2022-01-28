Beware! Too early to tell if winter weather will pay a visit next week

A cold front will arrive sometime Wednesday and spread cold air into the area through next weekend.

This air mass will be pretty cold, but it doesn't look as bad as last February, just to get that point across.

Also, there is the question of moisture. The models are flip-flopping back and forth on this front. It is too early to tell if winter weather will pay a visit to the area, but it is within the realm of possibility. We will continue to track this potential in the coming days!

You will likely start seeing a lot of so-called "weather experts" posting on social media about a winter storm next week. This is far from fact at this point. It's easy to post one model that looks bad and gets a lot of likes.

Beware! Everything is in play at this point, but there is a lot of uncertainty about how the cold air will align with moisture over Texas next week.

Once the models come into more agreement, we will get more answers for you. Accuracy is what we are going for, not hype.