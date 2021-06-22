Authorities drop charges against 17-year-old in Austin's mass shooting that killed one

AUSTIN, TX — Authorities in Austin announced that charges against a 17-year-old in Austin's June 12, mass shooting have been dropped as investigators close in on a new suspect, according to KVUE.

In a press briefing held by Travis County District Attorney José Garza and Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon on Tuesday,

The shooting took place just before 1:30 a.m. on June 12, in downtown Austin on Sixth Street. Police said shots were fired into a large crowd injuring 15 people and killing 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor, who died from his injuries the following day.

The Austin Police Department said one suspect was in custody in connection with the shooting the day following the shooting and a second suspect was arrested at Harker Heights High School on June 14. Austin Police later identified the 17-year-old male as Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb.

