Second suspect in Austin mass shooting arrested in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the Saturday morning mass shooting in Austin that killed one person and injured 13 others.

A spokesperson with Killeen ISD confirmed that the district's police department is working with Austin Police and there was an arrest of a 17-year-old male at Harker Heights High School on Monday morning.

"We will continue to work with Austin Police to assist them in any way possible to bring justice for the tragic events that occurred this weekend," said Killeen ISD Spokesperson Taina Maya.

The Austin Police Department identified the 17-year-old male as Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb.

Second Suspect Arrested in Connection with Downtown Austin Shooting incidenthttps://t.co/gD1QXYfNQu pic.twitter.com/fYRphiUiJu — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 14, 2021

Tabb was arrested without incident while in a summer school class.

One other suspect is also in custody in connection with the shooting.

