Authorities discover body of young female in remote area of Texas

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety of the west Texas region discovered the body of a deceased woman in a remote area on Wednesday.

Culberson County Sheriff Oscar Carillo said the deceased individual was carrying credentials from Honduras and came across her while they were canvassing the area by air support.

Authorities were in the area searching for narcotic smugglers in conjunction with the U.S. Border Patrol in the southeast area of Van Horn.

The woman is believed to be 25-years-old.

Her body will be transferred to the Lubbock Medical Examiner's Office to confirm her identity and cause of death, according to authorities.

Sheriff Carillo also noted this makes the third body to be found in the last two months.