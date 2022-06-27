7 homes suffer significant damage from fire

MCKINNEY, Texas — A total of seven houses in McKinney caught on fire on Saturday.

The McKinney Fire Department reports these seven homes were under construction on Marigold Drive. A home that was occupied suffered from fire spread but was quickly extinguished.

McKinney FD say there are no known injuries.

This fire comes with the recent additional fires in Waco, Temple, and in North Central Texas, burning thousands of acres and remaining mostly uncontained.

The fire is currently under investigation.