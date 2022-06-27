Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

7 homes suffer significant damage from fire

mckinney fire.PNG
McKinney Fire Department
McKinney fire of June 25.
mckinney fire.PNG
Posted at 8:54 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 21:54:03-04

MCKINNEY, Texas — A total of seven houses in McKinney caught on fire on Saturday.

The McKinney Fire Department reports these seven homes were under construction on Marigold Drive. A home that was occupied suffered from fire spread but was quickly extinguished.

McKinney FD say there are no known injuries.

This fire comes with the recent additional fires in Waco, Temple, and in North Central Texas, burning thousands of acres and remaining mostly uncontained.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019