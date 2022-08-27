1 dog dead, several injured after Texas man broke into animal shelter & opened cages

One dog died and several were injured after a Texas man broke into an animal shelter through the roof, opened cages, and freed several canines, according to officials.

George Paul Jones, 38, was arrested by Abilene police early Friday morning. Officers were called out just before 7 a.m. to find that someone had entered the building to free "many of the over 150 canines in the shelter."

"Officers found one of the canines deceased, and several other canines injured due to what is believed to be fighting amongst the animals," said police. "Several other canines escaped the property through an outside gate, requiring Animal Shelter crews to attempt to locate them outside of the property grounds."

Police said damage to the building included the roof where the man entered the building and a van was also stolen but later recovered.

"Detectives picked up a male matching the description of a possible suspect and brought him into the station for questioning hours after the break-in," said police.

Jones was arrested and charged with break-in, animal cruelty, and theft of a motor vehicle, police said; he's being held at Taylor County Jail.