Woodway woman hopes to inspire others fighting breast cancer through photo shoot

WOODWAY, TX — They say a picture is worth a thousand words.

For Rebecca Herron of Woodway, a series of photographs and videos are capturing the beginning of her battle with breast cancer.

"I didn't really know what to do i guess i was kinda stunned...didn't really know how i was gonna tell my family," says Herron.

After her diagnosis 2 months ago, the 52-year-old started her journey in fighting the potentially deadly disease through chemotherapy.

"And then I'll have surgery and then I'll have radiation and then I'll be put on some kind of hormone therapy for 5-10 years," says Herron.

Knowing what's ahead of her, she decided to take matters into her own hands and shave her hair alongside family.

"My husband, when Nick pulled the first strand to cut my hair that's when it kind of all became real. I was starting to break up, I'm not usually a crier and it kind of broke me," says Herron

It was a milestone moment in her journey captured by Kimberly Young Photography free of charge.

"I hope someone can see Rebecca and feel inspired by her journey because she is someone to be inspired by," Young said.

"For some people that is kind of what makes them who they are and some people hide behind things like that and for her to accept what she's going through and shave it off the way she did, like i said she handled it so gracefully and I'm very honored to know her," says Kimberly Young with Kimberly Young Photography.

The photo shoot took place at Vintage Oaks Ranch in Axtell where one by one, members of Herron's family clipped away pieces of her hair.

"It's cold, it's a lot colder for sure. You can definitely feel the air and you know it's taken me a long time just to do this because it used to give me goosebumps," says Herron.

With each layer taken, strength was added to Herron knowing she has the support of her family to help her overcome breast cancer.

"My side effect symptoms have been very, very mild and I attribute that 100% to the prayer force that's been behind me and supporting me 100%," says Herron.

