Woodway K9 Shaka recovering from rattlesnake bite after protecting handler

WOODWAY, Texas — A Woodway Public Safety Department K-9 named Shaka was bitten by a rattlesnake Thursday night while protecting her handler Ofc. Joshua Hilliard.

In a Facebook post, the department said Shaka is expected to make a full recovery.

They were both in their backyard when Shaka alerted Ofc. Hilliard to something at his feet. Ofc. Hilliard lit the area with his flashlight and discovered a 3-foot rattlesnake coiled up and ready to strike.

In an effort to protect Ofc. Hilliard, Shaka had already attacked the snake and was unfortunately bitten on her snout twice.

Shaka was immediately rushed to the Waco Animal Emergency Clinic and was given anti-venom and is at South Bosque Veterinary Clinic for monitoring.

According to police, Shaka was nominated for the Aftermath K9 Grant. You can vote online once every 24 hours.

