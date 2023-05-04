Woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for causing the death of her 2-year-old son

WACO, Texas — 38-year-old Laura Villalon was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Thursday for causing the death of her two-year-old son Frankie in 2020, according to the McLennan County District Attorney's office.

Villalon pleaded guilty to the first degree felony offense of injury of a child causing serious bodily injury or death, which came from the original case that began in 2020. She also gave up her right to appeal.

The original charge was for capital murder, but an autopsy and further investigation at the start of the case revealed that Villalon initially intended to injure Frankie, which resulted in his death.

Frankie's autopsy showed contusions on his body, older injuries that he sustained before he died, and it also showed that Frankie died of blunt force injuries.