Willow Sage Photography grand opening, diaper drive and baby supplies

Families can grab essential supplies for their babies during a diaper, wipe, and formula drive at the grand opening of of Willow Sage Photography.

Willow Sage Photography is partnering with CareNet this Saturday, June 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in an event that is open to the public. The business will also be hosting Portrait and 4D Ultrasound Diagnostic giveaways as well as discounted services.

Owner Lindsey Wachsmann said the new studio does not have a limitation of visitors and will allow additional family members to join in, with services for newborns and children, for gender reveal scans and anatomy scans.

Wachsmann has over ten year of experience being a Waco Birth and Fine Art Photographer, and is an accredited member and photographer with International Affiliation of Birth Photographers.

For more information about the drive and grand opening visit www.willowsagephoto.com.