Wedding vendors find bride and groom for pre-planned wedding

WACO, Texas — A community of wedding vendors including caterers, photographers, and makeup artists planned an entire wedding, but the only thing that was missing was a bride and groom.

On Sunday, the search for that perfect pair came to an end.

“I know that he is the one because he is my best friend,” Natally Padron said on Sunday, just before her wedding.

It was a dream Natally has dreamed of for years and it finally became a reality with the help of over 15 local wedding vendors.

“The impact that these two have done in their community so far and their vision going further, I was like these are my people,” Brieanna Smith, owner of Legacy Impressions said.

Smith was behind it all and her vision was to help wedding vendors show off their different crafts. All they needed was the perfect couple to walk down the aisle.

"It is so hard to choose just one. I wish I could do this continuously moving forward but it was actually a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and their story actually touched us the most,” Smith said.

“I remember that we were talking about it and then I saw it and I thought, ‘you know what, it’s been a while and why don’t we just apply and see what happens,” Pardon said.

And while the day was all about love, the vendors were hard at work icing the cake, creating the perfect up-do, catching the best shot, and decorating the entire venue.

“It is just a whole lot of work and we love it and so I just want them to know that even though that when they get here it’s all done it is all set up, there is a lot of work that goes behind it,” Presiliana Azua, event designer at Blissful Heart, said.

Every person, with a different skill and a local business to show off.

“Just kind of enjoying that beautiful moment between two people coming together in love and just being a small part of that big event,” Alissa Robles, owner of Cakes by Lissa, said.

Every little detail plays a huge part in the newlyweds saying ‘I do.

“That was my goal. For all of us to come together from diverse backgrounds. Situations of different arts and crafts and be able to complement one another, learn from each other, love on each other and most importantly celebrate this beautiful couple,” Smith explained.

And less than a month after Smith told the couple the news, Natally and Jose got their happily ever after.

List of Vendors:

Venue: The Edison. @The Edison.

Planner: Legacy Impressions

Design & Decor: Presiliana Cardenas Azua & Kevin Harper

Coordinator:@three_strand_cord_weddings Marie Miller

Cake: @CakesbyLissa_ Alissa Robles

Treats: @sstreats4 Jhenè Michelle

Photographers: @AmberChrissyphoto Amber Johnson & IG: @ChillSundayStudio Ashley Humphrey Brooks

Videographer: @griffinfilmproductions Sean Griffin

Catering: OT’s Catering Services Tronda Me'Chelle & Assata O'Shae Shakur IG: @OTS_Cateringservice

Officiant: Chellani Chambliss

Usher: Shanitra Alexander

DJ: @DjPrecyse254 Devin DjPrecyse Patton

360 Photobooth: @Kapturing360momentsLLC Karina Marquez

Bartender: Roderick London

Bride & Groom Facials: Ravianna Red Duncan IG: Reddtheesti

Total hair slay:@Wacosglamoffice Sarahy Franco

Makeup: Mallory Ordoñes @makeup.mallory & Alisia Sanchez @RawbeautybyChanel