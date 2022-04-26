Waco woman's 20-year prison sentence commuted by President Biden: Report

WACO, Texas — A Waco woman's prison sentence has been commuted by President Biden, said officials.

Rose Trujillo Rangel was sentenced back on April 14, 2008, to serve 240 months in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Rangel will now be released this year on August 24, meaning she will have served 5,245 days in prison upon release.

Rangel is one of 74 inmates across the nation, imprisoned for nonviolent, drug-related convictions, that Biden has selected to commute their sentence.

She will still be required to undergo a three-year term of supervised release and to repay any remainder, if any, of the $5,000 fine.