Waco woman seeks help from Minnesota after apartment floods, complex doesn't respond

WACO, Texas — After days of flooding in her apartment, Sharonise Hardin-Whitis said she doesn't plan to live there much longer.

She's lived at Creole Apartments since December and told 25 News she had a few problems here and there, but the biggest one started on Sunday. She came home to a backed-up kitchen sink.

"I couldn't figure out what was going on and it started flooding into the kitchen," Hardin-Whitis said.

She tried to reach out to her property manager numerous times but got no answer.

Hardin-Whitis said she was frustrated and found another property in Minnesota run by the same company. They were able to help from hundreds of miles away.

"She sent out a plumber. The plumber that came out said it's going to continue to flood and back up," she said. "To fix it they were going to have to pull the cabinets out of the wall and go in that way ... or the other option was to go in the front yard four feet and fix it that way."

It's now been five days since she's been able to use her kitchen. When her property manager finally responded to her, she was told she had to move out in seven days so they can fix the problems.

But Sharonise said a move that fast was not an option.

"I can't move in seven days," she said. "Another apartment is going to need an application, a background check, a deposit. I have to have a deposit, movers, and a Uhaul. It's just impossible in seven days."

While interviewing with 25 News, Sharonise got an email from the property manager. They offered another unit in the same building, but she says she's a little skeptical.

"It doesn't sit right with me because I have in writing that she didn't have anywhere to put me," she said. "I think that was a push to get me out. Now all of a sudden in two days you have a place to put me in. I don't feel comfortable because I don't know what retaliation would look like."

25 News reached out to her property manager for comment but did not hear back.