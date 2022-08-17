Waco woman killed after being struck by Ford F-150 in Elm Mott: Police

WACO, Texas — A 22-year-old Waco woman is dead after being struck by a Ford F-150 this Tuesday, Texas DPS said.

Around 10:40 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott, on reports of an auto-pedestrian crash.

Authorities report that a Ford F-150 heading eastbound crashed into a pedestrian that was also in the eastbound lane.

The victim pedestrian, Juliet Dedeluk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Next of kin has been notified.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

"TX DPS would like to remind pedestrians to cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections," Sgt. Ryan Howard, Texas DPS said in a statement.

"If a crosswalk or intersection is unavailable, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic,

"Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

"Additionally, remember that during limited visibility, be safe by being seen,

"Wear reflective material."