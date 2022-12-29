Waco Transit System and Tow King offering free services for New Year's Eve

WACO, Texas — Waco Transit System and Tow King are partnering up to make sure people arrive home safely this New Year's Eve.

In an effort to combat drunk driving, between 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, Waco Transit will be offering people free rides to and from their destination in Waco.

For people unexpectedly needing a ride home on New Year's Eve, Tow King is offering to tow cars back to the owner's home at no cost.

"We're hoping to save at least one life. If we save at least one life, we've been very successful," said Charles Parham, director of operations at Waco Transit Systems. "That's the whole purpose of this program is to let people know that they can go out, have a good time and get home safely."

The 'Safe Ride Home' program aims to give people a free alternative to rideshare programs.

This is the 17th year Waco Transit has hosted the program.

To schedule a ride with Waco Transit System, call (254) 750-1620.

If you need a tow from Tow King, call the company directly at (254) 666-5484.