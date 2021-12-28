Waco to proactively treat structures to prevent freezing

WACO, Texas — Waco will begin ice prevention operations Thursday morning, said officials.

TxDOT - Waco District will be mobilizing to proactively treat structures, with elevated structures like bridges and overpasses being prioritized first.

"At this time, crews will specifically be pretreating the structures of highly traveled highways such as I-35, I-14, SH 6, and US 84," said Jake Smith, TxDOT - Waco District in a statement.

Said areas will be treated with a brine solution that lowers the freezing point on a roadway’s surface, preventing ice from forming.

"TxDOT’s Waco District maintenance personnel will continue monitoring the forecast and adjust operations as conditions warrant," said Smith.

He also advised that motorists give TxDOT workers at least

200 feet of space as they treat roadways.

To receive updates on weather conditions, drivers are encouraged to call 1-800-452-9292 or go to DriveTexas.org.