Waco restaurant supporting family after a fire destroys their home

WACO, Texas — After a devastating apartment fire that left two dead over the weekend, another family is left without a home.

Luis Espino and his family, including five children, lost their apartment and all of their belongings early Saturday morning.

That day, the owner of Di Campli's Italian Restaurant in Waco, where Espino is employed, started a fundraiser for the family.

"They went from having everything in their house and then with 10, 15 minutes — everything was gone," Massimo Di Campli told 25 News on Thursday.

Di Campli describes Espino as a "hard worker and a respectable man". He said he and the Di Campli's staff were left speechless.

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $8,000 of its $20,000 goal.

"The community has been absolutely amazing," Di Campli said. "Even Luis and his family, they were left without words for all of the love and support they have been getting."

