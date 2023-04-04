Waco Regional Airport terminal renovations set to wrap up in August

WACO, Texas — The Waco Regional Airport's terminal renovations are set to wrap up in August after they began last summer.

The updated terminal will include a modern design, local artwork and new vendors.

Construction began in the summer of 2022 and is set to cost a total of $8.8 million, with $8.3 million coming from the Federal Aviation Association.

Airport director Joel Martinez told 25 News the goal of the renovations is to create a "gateway" into Waco for residents and visitors.

"It's not just a pass-through, it's somewhere where it brightens their impression of Waco," Martinez said.

He also hopes the investment will help bring in new airlines.

Currently, American Airlines is the only commercial airline to offer daily flights out of the airport. American added an additional daily flight to the airport in August 2022.

Martinez said the barriers between different phases of the project have been loosened to allow the contractor to work on multiple areas of the terminal at once. The decision is set to save time given some material delays.

