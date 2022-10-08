Waco Pride Network hosting annual 'Out on the Brazos' festival days before National Coming Out Day

WACO, Texas — Waco Pride Network is set to host its annual 'Out on the Brazos' festival on Saturday, days before National Coming Out Day.

The festival will take place at Brazos Park East in Waco on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is set to feature food, vendors, family-friendly activities, and live performances to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Central Texas and increase its visibility.

"When people know queer folks, they are more likely to understand where the community is coming from and so on national coming out day part of what we are celebrating are those connections we built when someone comes out," said Jeffrey Vitarius with Waco Pride Network.

National Coming Out Day is Tuesday, October 11.

"People who are new to Waco to people who have been here in a couple of years they don't know there is an active queer community in Waco, that is why an event like this is Waco is important, it shows your community is here," Vitarius said.

25 News is a sponsor of Out on the Brazos.