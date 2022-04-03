Waco Pride Network calls on city council to adopt 'Queer-Affirming Agenda'

WACO, Texas — A local pride organization is calling upon advocates to join them on April 5 at the Waco City Council meeting.

Waco Pride Network selected this date to coincide with Transgender Day of Visibility, an international day dedicated to transgender and gender non-conforming people, alongside issues of trans justice.

The organization says they plan on "gathering trans and trans-affirming voices from around Waco to speak to the Waco City Council," according to their statement.

The organization reports that over 60 people have signed up to attend as of late Saturday afternoon.

“This is a great opportunity for us to push back against this attempted erasure by sharing the struggles, successes, and support of our community with our elected representatives,” said Jeffrey Vitarius, a spokesperson for Waco Pride Network.

“This also offers a chance to show the broad support for gender-affirming care from medical and behavioral professionals in addition to the support of the trans community by faith leaders.”