Menu

Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Waco Police warn public about scam calls from local number posing as Social Security Administration

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: MGN)
Killeen Police warn of phone scam
Posted at 12:30 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 13:30:36-05

WACO, TX — Waco Police are warning the public of scam calls claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.

According to investigators, several residents have received calls from a number claiming to be a part of the Social Security Administration.

The calls appear to be coming from a local number and when someone answers the call, they hear an automated message from the "SSA," which is not real.

The automated message then asks the person to press a number and at that point, someone answers the phone asking for personal information.

Once they receive pushback from questioning, the call ends.

Ofc. Bynum with Waco Police says, "please do not ever give out your personal information over the phone, especially in cases like these."

Police say the scammers were caught when they unknowingly called Waco Investigators.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education