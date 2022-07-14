Waco police to host free active shooter response training, open to public

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is hosting two training programs at the end of July to educate the public on what to do in case of an active shooter situation.

The "C.R.A.S.E.", or civilian response to active shooting events, program gives participants tools they can use to protect themselves and others.

"Hopefully none of us have to deal with this situation but if we do, we're gonna know how to respond to it," Waco PD public information officer Cierra Shipley said.

The free, bilingual training events are set for Tuesday, July 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m in McLennan Hall at the Waco Convention Center located at 100 Washington Ave.

The programs will be led by certified Waco Police Department instructors.

The training is open to the public. No pre-registration is needed. Police warn that some of the content to be shown is sensitive and may upset some attendees.

Waco P.D. hosted a C.R.A.S.E. training program at its Crime Prevention Summit earlier in the year and has held training programs for schools, churches and businesses as requested. The department said it has not hosted one to the extent of those planned for the end of the month.