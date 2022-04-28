Watch
Waco police: SUV crashes into apartment complex, 2 hospitalized

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Photo provided by Sherry Sullivan)
Posted at 8:24 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 09:38:47-04

WACO, Texas — A local woman woke up to an SUV crashing into her apartment bedroom Wednesday night, said police.

Around 8:35 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the Highlander Apartment complex at the 4000 block of North 19th Street on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to the Waco Police Department.

The woman had been lying in her bed at the time of the incident, said Sherry Sullivan, the victim's sister.

Both the woman and the driver were transported to Baylor Scott & White for minor injuries, said Waco police.

The SUV has since been removed from the complex.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

