Waco police still searching for two runaway boys after 9-year-old safely located

Waco police are still searching for two 13 and 14-year-old runaway boys after they located a 9-year-old boy who went missing on Friday.

Police said 9-year-old Jordan McCoy is back with his family after he was reported missing. But 13-year-old Tacarion Johnson and 14-year-old Carnease Johnson are still missing according to their families.

The boys were last seen near the 1400 Block of Benton wearing black shirts and shorts, according to Waco police.

Anyone who has information about the boys' whereabouts is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.