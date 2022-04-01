Waco police searching for two in separate missing persons cases

Waco police are working on two separate missing persons cases.

Police said 35-year-old Michelle Schaefer was last reported to be seen around Waco but has not been heard from by family or friends. Police said she likes to dye her hair.

The second missing person is 35-year-old Raynardo Walker who was last seen in October.

"He was last seen in Waco in October but was only recently reported missing," said Waco police. "Again, these cases are separate missing persons reports."

Anyone with information is urged to call (254) 750-7500.