WACO, TX — Waco Police and Waco Fire Department are currently searching for a man on Lake Waco.

According to Police, the man was a passenger on a watercraft that overturned and have been searching for the man for almost an hour.

No other information was made available.

25 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

