Waco police searching for missing 55-year-old man believed to be in danger

Waco police are searching for a missing 55-year-old man.

"Willie Rhodes has been missing since Sunday and our officers believe he may be in immediate danger," said Waco police. "Willie was last seen driving a white Honda accord. His vehicle was recently recovered in Coolidge Texas."

According to police, Willie was last seen leaving work at 6:20 a.m. on Sunday from the Cefco gas station on 1620 South 18th Street. He was last seen in a green Cefco t-shirt, blue jeans, gray Nike Air shoes, and gold ray ban glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 or call our Special Crimes Unit at (254) 750-7619.