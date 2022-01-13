Body found outside Mexia identified as missing Waco man

A deceased person found on a rural county road just south of Mexia has been confirmed to be a 55-year-old Waco man who was last seen Sunday.

The Waco Police Department was notified that Willie Rhodes’ body was found in Limestone County just after noon on Thursday.

"We are conducting a joint investigation with the Limestone County Sheriff's office on a deceased person located on a county road south of Mexia," said the Texas Rangers.

According to police, Willie Rhodes was last seen leaving work at 6:20 a.m. on Sunday from the Cefco gas station on 1620 South 18th Street. His vehicle was later recovered in Coolidge, Texas.

"Willie Rhodes has been missing since Sunday and our officers believe he may be in immediate danger," said Waco police on Tuesday.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, The Texas Rangers, and the Waco Police Department will be conducting a joint follow-up investigation.