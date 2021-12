The Waco Police Department is searching for missing 27-year-old Weslee Hartwig.

Waco police said Hartwig's family is concerned for his well-being as he struggles with mental health. His family reports him as last seen Monday around 8:30 a.m in the 1100 block of Webster Avenue.

Hartwig is described as 6-feet tall, is about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe he may be in the downtown area and are asking anyone with information to call (254) 750-7500.