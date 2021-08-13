Waco police searching for missing 17-year-old with autism

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating 17-year-old Kyrece Tyler.

According to his family, Kyrece was last seen on Thursday, August 12 around 6:30 p.m. near 26th and Lyle.

Through the investigation, officers believe that Kyrece ran away from home.

Kyrece is 5'8" and is approximately 180 lbs with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a full beard.

Kyrece's family says he was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, with an unknown skateboard logo on the back, with dark-colored blue jeans.

According to his family, Kyrece has autism and has not been taking his medication for a few weeks.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call 911 or the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

