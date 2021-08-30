Waco police searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

WACO, Texas — Waco police were sent to Robinson Drive near Madison Drive in reference to a serious crash at approximately 8:45 P.M. on Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a man traveling south on Robinson Drive in a motorized wheelchair was struck by multiple vehicles and was pinned under one of them.

The man was transported to Hillcrest at Baylor Scott and White where he later died.

He has been identified as 57-year-old Dennis Roberts of Waco. His family responded to the scene and were notified of his death.

Investigators were able to learn Roberts was first struck by a late 2000s gray Toyota Camry.

The Camry fled the scene and continued to drag Robert's wheelchair under the vehicle.

After a search, Robert's wheelchair was found near the intersection of Primrose and South 27th Street.

Witnesses told investigators the driver of the Camry was a man between 25-35-years-old with dreadlocks.

The suspect's vehicle and the driver have not been located.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene while the investigation was being conducted.

Anyone with information about the suspected driver or the vehicle should call Waco Crimestoppers at (254)753-4357, where you can remain anonymous.

No other information was made available.

