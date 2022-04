WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 21-year-old man believed to be suicidal.

(Waco Police Department) Jose Guzman, 21.

Jose Guzman was last seen at Cameron Park, either near Miss Nellies Pretty Place or Jacobs Ladder.

He was last seen wearing an aqua-colored t-shirt, navy blue Polo sweatpants, a black hat and black shoes.

Guzman is described as being 5'7, weighing around 195 pounds and having short hair and a beard.

Anyone that locates Guzman is asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately.