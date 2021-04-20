Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after crash near N 6th Street

WACO, TX — Waco Police are advising the public to avoid N 6th and W Waco Dr as they work on a serious crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries.

In a tweet, Waco Police said there is a serious traffic crash in the area and the public should avoid the area so first responders can work the scene.

Police said the accident occurred around 11:40 AM and was between a motorcycle and a sedan.

The motorcyclist did have serious, potentially life threatening injuries from the crash and has been transported to a local hospital, according to Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum.

The driver of the sedan appears to be okay.

The intersection will be closed for another couple of hours, Officer Bynum said.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

