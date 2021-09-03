Waco police report rise in apartment complex burglaries

The Waco Police Department said there has been a recent increase in burglaries since Wednesday.

Burglars have been targeting apartment complex offices from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. but police said this is a great reminder, even if you are not an apartment owner, as Labor Day weekend approaches.

"Keep your homes and cars locked and have other items out of sight and put away where no criminal can easily steal your valuables," said Cierra Shipley, public information officer.

Anyone with information regarding the recent burglaries can call Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 or the non-emergency number at (254) 750-7500.