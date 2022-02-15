Waco police: Man arrested following pursuit

WACO, Texas — A man has been arrested following a pursuit that ended in an officer exchanging fire, said police.

Ronald Cooper White, 28, was wanted on aggravated robbery charges from last year, according to the Waco Police Department.

Officers were dispatched Monday near the 500 Block of Bowden where they encountered White.

Upon attempting arrest, White fled from police while displaying a gun at officers.

It was at this time that a U.S. Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force Officer exchanged fire.

White was arrested shortly after by other officers.

Nobody was injured in the exchange nor were additional rounds fired.

White is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail on $275,000 bond.