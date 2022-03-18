Waco police looking for missing, at-risk juvenile last seen at school

Waco police are searching for a missing and at-risk juvenile who was last seen at his high school Friday afternoon.

Police said 17-year-old Jerome Wilson Walker was last seen at Reicher Catholic High School during an early release at 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

Walker was wearing tan pants, a gray and green Baylor University hoodie, blue Nike shoes, and a gray & black backpack at the time he went missing.

"Jerome hangs out at home mostly, he has no phone or any other device," said police. "Jerome does have a history of mental illness and takes ADHD medications."

Walker's family and friends "would like him home" and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (254) 750-750.