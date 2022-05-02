Watch
Waco police issue warning about 'fake police chief son' scammer

Posted at 1:24 PM, May 02, 2022
WACO, Texas — A scammer is posing as a Waco police chief's son and asking for money, said officials.

"We would like everyone to know Chief Victorian does not have any kids and if she did she would help them with the resources they need," the Waco Police Department said in a statement.

"If someone approaches you claiming to be any part of Chief Victorian's family and asking for money, kindly tell them to call her."

Anyone who feels they’ve been scammed should call the department’s non-emergency number at (254) 750-7500.

