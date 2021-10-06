Waco police investigating two aggravated robberies, reported 3 minutes within each other

The Waco Police Department is investigating two attempted aggravated robberies that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The incidents occurred around the same time, the first took place at 10:37 p.m. and the second at about 10:40 p.m. near the area of 10th and Speight.

In the first call, Waco police received a report that two suspects had approached a female after she got into her car inside a parking garage.

"The suspects then made verbal threats while trying to enter the victim’s vehicle," said Waco police. "Thankfully, she was able to get away with her vehicle."

In the second call, police were informed that an aggravated robbery had just occurred at a parking lot across the street from the first location. A man was getting into his car when two suspects approached him, displayed a weapon, and fled with his vehicle.

Both victims did not have any reported injuries, the second vehicle was recovered by officers.

Waco police did not mention if any suspects were apprehended in the ongoing investigation.

The police department did ask anyone with information to call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or Detective Eric Trojanowski at (254) 750-7511.