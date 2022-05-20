Waco police investigating Thursday shooting, 1 injured

Waco police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital on Thursday.

Officers were called to a disturbance at the 2800 block of Flint just after 6 p.m. to find the victim. Police said he was transported to the hospital but is expected to be alright.

Officers cleared the home and no one was on the scene when they arrived. The weapon used on the victim has not been located at this time.

Police said officers are still working on the details as to what led to the shooting.