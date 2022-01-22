Waco police investigating Sunday shooting

WACO, Texas — A fatal shooting in Waco has left one man dead, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 P.M. Sunday at a corner store located at 1900 JJ Flewellen, according to the Waco Police Department.

The 30-year-old victim, Curtis Freeman of Waco, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital.

He remained on life-support until Friday, Jan. 21, when he succumbed to his injuries and died.

This is is the first murder investigation of 2022, said police.

The investigation into Freeman's death remains active and ongoing.