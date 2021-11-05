Waco police investigating overnight shooting, suspects sought

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Fadal on Thursday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered medical aid to the victim who was alert and was speaking to officers.

The Waco Fire Department and AMR also assisted.

Waco police say no suspects have been located. It is believed to have been a targeted incident and no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.