Waco Police investigating Murder/Suicide case after initially responding to possible kidnapping

WACO, TX — Waco Police responded to a possible kidnapping, or missing person case on May 25, 2021, at approximately 7:05 am.

According to the call, a family member of the victim called the victim's employer when they were not able to contact her.

The business was able to pull surveillance that showed the victim was involved in an altercation on May 24, 2021, in the business's parking lot.

During the altercation, the victim was drug to a car by a man, he then drove away from the business with the victim in the car.

Police say neither the suspect nor the victim was seen after that altercation.

Waco Police were immediately called and they began searching for both parties.

Approximately two hours into the search, officers learned the suspect's cell phone may have been located at his house near the City of West.

Waco Police responded to that location and notified Waco PD SWAT Team, who also responded.

Investigators and officers located the suspect's vehicle near his home. After attempting to make contact with both parties, Waco PD SWAT Team entered the home.

Both the male and the female were located in the home where officers found them both deceased.

Investigators are working this case as a Murder/Suicide due to evidence at the scene.

Police say it is believed the suspect, 44-year-old Angel Aguilar, killed the victim after the initial confrontation.

Police have identified the victim as 51-year-old Griselda Martinez.

Family members said the suspect and the victim were in a previous short-term relationship that ended earlier this year.

Both families were at the scene and have been notified.

Detectives are currently working to build a timeline of events and are trying to determine a motive.

Multiple units were involved in this incident including Waco PD SWAT Team, Waco PD Crime Scene Unit, the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit, Waco PD Street Crimes and Drug Enforcement officers, Waco PD Victim Services Unit, and West EMS.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information was made available.

