Waco police investigating Monday night crash that left driver dead

WACO, TX — Monday night at approximately 10 pm, Waco Police along with Waco Fire and AMR were dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision at N. 29th and W. Waco Dr.

As officers arrived on the scene, they located a blue 1999 Mazda 626 sedan that crashed into a light pole at the intersection.

Waco Fire proceeded to extract the driver from the vehicle and provided emergency medical care.

AMR transported the male to Hillcrest Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver has been identified as 34-year-old Ivan Rodriguez-Zapata.

Investigators determined Zapata was traveling eastbound on Waco Dr.

Investigators are working to determine what events took place leading up to the crash.

No other information was made available about this case.

