Waco police investigating man suffering from gunshot wound

Waco police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers received information just after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a male shooting victim near the 1900 block of JJ Flewellen. The victim was not there when officers arrived, according to Waco PD, but they were able to locate him at the 1000 Block of Speight using additional information.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital, Waco police said his condition is not known currently.

Waco police officers are investigating whether the shooting occurred "at a separate time and location from those mentioned above."

This story is developing as the investigation is ongoing.