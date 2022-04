Waco police are investigating a fatal crash after a car hit an elderly woman Wednesday afternoon.

Waco officers responded just before 5 p.m. to an elderly woman being hit by a car near North 17th St. and Columbus Ave.

"The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aide and when officers arrived the woman was transported to a local hospital where she later passed," said police.

Next of kin have been notified and there are no charges being filed at this time, according to Waco police.